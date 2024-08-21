Xbox Games Core expanded with three new titles

HQ

The subscription service formerly known as Xbox Live Gold disappeared almost exactly a year ago and was replaced by Game Pass Core. Instead of including two or three often rather lackluster games each month, there is now instead a fixed library of around 50 titles that subscribers can access freely.

The selection is increased a couple of times a year, and today happens to be one of those occasions. Starting now, Game Pass Core subscribers can download and play:

• Cities: Skylines

• Control: Ultimate Edition

• SnowRunner

A complete list of all titles included in the service can be found at this link.