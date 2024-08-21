Xbox Games Core expanded with three new titles

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The subscription service formerly known as Xbox Live Gold disappeared almost exactly a year ago and was replaced by Game Pass Core. Instead of including two or three often rather lackluster games each month, there is now instead a fixed library of around 50 titles that subscribers can access freely.
The selection is increased a couple of times a year, and today happens to be one of those occasions. Starting now, Game Pass Core subscribers can download and play:
• Cities: Skylines
• Control: Ultimate Edition
• SnowRunner
A complete list of all titles included in the service can be found at this link.