Xbox gamers will soon be able to see which titles they have in Quick Resume

It's part of an update which is currently rolling out to Xbox Insiders.

It has been revealed that a handy new feature that will enable users to see which games they have in Quick Resume will soon be arriving to next-gen Xbox owners. The update is reportedly currently rolling out to Xbox Insiders within the Alpha Skip-Ahead group.

According to Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie, the update will enable you to see all of your active games within a new group called Quick Resume. The Xbox Guide will also now reportedly tell you which games support the Quick Resume function.

Along with these changes to Quick Resume, the upcoming update will also enable for audio passthrough on media apps. No release date has been released yet for this update, but we imagine that it will be announced soon along with its full list of inclusions.

Thanks, VGC.



