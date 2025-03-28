Xbox gamers will also get to create a Wild West life for themselves in Cattle Country

HQ

We've already reported on Cattle Country, an exceptionally cozy life-sim that has been described as something of a mashup of Stardew Valley and Red Dead Redemption.

In this game, you get the chance to create a new life in the Wild West, building up your own farm and ranch while getting to know the town's inhabitants and defending your property from bandits in search of cattle. There are a whopping 18 potential love interests to explore, and if you have an adventurous side, you can dig for gold and gems in deep mines. For those who prefer to get out into the wild, there's also the chance to hunt game in the surrounding forests - both for thrills and to replenish your food supply. And much more.

So far, the game has been announced for PC, PlayStation and Switch, but now developer Castle Pixel and publisher Playtonic Friends have had second thoughts and say that it is also heading to Xbox on the same day as the others. We still don't know when it will be released, but we do know that a playable demo will be launched on April 30.

Check out the new trailer below for one of the most charming games we've seen in a very long time.