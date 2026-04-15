Xbox gamers spends considerably more money in GTA Online than PS5 users do

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Over the past few days, we've been following reports about a group of hackers who targeted Rockstar and actually managed to obtain data, which they then used to try to extort money from the company. But since Rockstar refused to pay, everything was made public.

It is easy to understand why Rockstar was so indifferent to this, as the data presented was mostly uninteresting. Windows Central, however, has noted something fascinating: namely, that console users are more willing to spend money in GTA Online than the PC audience (something we briefly touched upon yesterday), and if we zoom in a little further, we find another interesting detail.

It turns out that Xbox players spend significantly more money (28% to be exact) than those with a PlayStation. On average, the former spend $1.65 per week, compared to $1.29 for the latter.

Another thing worth noting is just how much bigger GTA Online is on consoles, where even the trusty Xbox One from 2013 has more players each week than on PC:

<ol reversed>

PC - 894,621

Xbox One - 1,026,695

Xbox Series X - 1,129,023

PS4 - 1,889,729

PS5 - 3,474,021

</ol>

This, of course, makes it much easier to understand why Rockstar isn't in such a hurry to release Grand Theft Auto VI on PC, but instead wants to prioritize high-quality console versions first and foremost.