Since it is now possible to use mods for the Xbox version of Starfield, a plethora of new possibilities have opened up. Now the acclaimed Immersive Sabers mod has been added to the Xbox version, which not only adds lightsabers but also an associated perk tree.

Rebs Gaming has tried the mod and combined it with a Darth Vader skin and you can check out how it looks in the video below. It is really well done. If you're interested, you can find the mod for Xbox here (and for PC at Nexus Mods).