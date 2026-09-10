Xbox Game Studios to publish Kojima Productions' Physint

HQ

Xbox Game Studios has announced it will "expand its partnership" with Kojima Productions "beyond OD" and publish the action-espionage thriller Physint. The game has previously been closely associated with PlayStation Studios, but they now appear to be out of the picture once again: what this will mean for the announced PlayStation 5 version of the game remains unknown.

As Xbox CEO Asha Sharma explained: "Creators have choices about where and how they bring their ideas to life. We're honored that Kojima-san has chosen XBOX to work with Kojima Productions on Physint. His ambition to challenge conventions reflects the kind of creativity we want to support at XBOX."

In addition to their work on OD and now Physint, Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions will also collaborate on film projects and TV series "to bring new stories to broader audiences".

What do you make of this rather surprising development surrounding Physint?