Xbox Game Studios is working on a new IP "that's gonna blow your mind"

Microsoft has recently shared statistics that proves that gamers in Europe who have Xbox Game Pass is more prone to play online with friends and family. Games Radar did a follow up regarding this and interviewed Xbox's head of gaming services Ben Decker, who took the opportunity to deliver a major tease of things to come, while also explaining that the increased playing is why they focus so much on Xbox Game Pass:

"That's why we made the investments that we have. We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven't even talked about yet that's gonna blow your mind."

We don't know which developer of the 23 Xbox Game Studios is working on this brand new series that Microsoft claims is going to blow our minds, but it's always nice to know there are big things waiting for us in the hopefully not too distant future. And whatever it is, he also says that it will be included with "Game Pass on day one." Yes please, and hopefully, we'll get to see this mysterious title at E3 next month.