Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

Xbox Game Studios and Halo lead Bonnie Ross leaves 343 Industries

The Halo Infinite team is changing a lot these days.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The fact that Halo Infinite hasn't lived up to the developers' promises and our hopes is only the top of the iceberg of issues at 343 Industries these days. A bunch of developers, including some leads, have left the studio the last few months, but none of them compare to this one.

Bonnie Ross, one of the founders and the head of 343 as well as the Corporate Vice President at Xbox Game Studios, announces that she's leaving Microsoft and 343 Industries this month. The plan was originally to do this after Halo Infinite's big November update, but a medical issue in her family has pushed it forward.

This obviously also means things are changing at 343, including Pierre Hintze replacing Ross as studio head while Bryan Koski is the new general manager of the Halo-franchise.

Halo Infinite

Related texts

0
Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

Halo Infinite (Campaign)
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



Loading next content