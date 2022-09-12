Xbox Game Studios and Halo lead Bonnie Ross leaves 343 Industries

HQ

The fact that Halo Infinite hasn't lived up to the developers' promises and our hopes is only the top of the iceberg of issues at 343 Industries these days. A bunch of developers, including some leads, have left the studio the last few months, but none of them compare to this one.

Bonnie Ross, one of the founders and the head of 343 as well as the Corporate Vice President at Xbox Game Studios, announces that she's leaving Microsoft and 343 Industries this month. The plan was originally to do this after Halo Infinite's big November update, but a medical issue in her family has pushed it forward.

This obviously also means things are changing at 343, including Pierre Hintze replacing Ross as studio head while Bryan Koski is the new general manager of the Halo-franchise.