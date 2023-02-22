Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family expands to more countries

HQ

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription called Friends & Family was rolled out in Colombia and Ireland last year. It's basically a way to share one subscription with up to four other people living in your country, with everyone getting the games and benefits offered with Game Pass Ultimate.

Now Microsoft has announced that six new countries will be able to join the cheaper way of getting Game Pass, but it's not exactly the biggest markets that gets the opportunity; Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.

Friends & Family is roughly twice the price of a regular Game Pass Ultimate subscription so as soon as there are at least three people (it supports up to five, as previously mentioned) sharing, it's a pretty good saving each month. We assume it's just a question of time when the rest of the Xbox markets gets this opportunity as well.