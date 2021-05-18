Xbox Game Pass to get Conan Exiles, Knockout City, MechWarrior 5 and more

We're in the middle of May, and it is around this time Microsoft usually reveals what to expect from Xbox Game Pass during the rest of the month. And now exactly just that has happened with 15 additions for Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC and Xbox.
Amongst the bigger draws are Conan Exiles (which is also getting optimised for Series S/X on May 27), Knockout City, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and The Wild at Heart. If you are into truck simulators, we can also recommend you to take a look at SnowRunner, which is a surprisingly fun game in which you are driving through extreme conditions.
Here's what to expect, and when:
Microsoft also reveals that the following titles are getting touch controls when playing them on Xbox Cloud Gaming:
There are also new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks as well as Xbox Game Pass Quests, which you can read more about over here.
Finally, there's also a couple of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass, so make sure to play these ahead of May 31 if interested. As usual, there's also a 20% membership discount if you want to purchase any of them up to that date.
