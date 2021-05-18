Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news

Xbox Game Pass to get Conan Exiles, Knockout City, MechWarrior 5 and more

Microsoft isn't slowing down on making your Game Pass subscription even more value-for-money.

We're in the middle of May, and it is around this time Microsoft usually reveals what to expect from Xbox Game Pass during the rest of the month. And now exactly just that has happened with 15 additions for Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC and Xbox.

Amongst the bigger draws are Conan Exiles (which is also getting optimised for Series S/X on May 27), Knockout City, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and The Wild at Heart. If you are into truck simulators, we can also recommend you to take a look at SnowRunner, which is a surprisingly fun game in which you are driving through extreme conditions.

Here's what to expect, and when:


  • SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available Now

  • Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play - May 20

  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Cloud) EA Play - May 20

  • Secret Neighbor (PC) - May 20

  • The Wild at Heart (Console and PC) - May 20

  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 21

  • Knockout City (Console and PC) - May 21

  • Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 25

  • Conan Exiles (Cloud and Console) - May 27

  • Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) - May 27

  • Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) - May 27

  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) - May 27

  • Slime Rancher (PC) - May 27

  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) - May 27

  • Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) - May 27

Microsoft also reveals that the following titles are getting touch controls when playing them on Xbox Cloud Gaming:


  • Banjo-Tooie

  • Call of the Sea

  • Genesis Noir

  • Narita Boy

  • Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition

  • Rain on Your Parade

  • Two Point Hospital

There are also new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks as well as Xbox Game Pass Quests, which you can read more about over here.

Finally, there's also a couple of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass, so make sure to play these ahead of May 31 if interested. As usual, there's also a 20% membership discount if you want to purchase any of them up to that date.


  • Assetto Corsa (Cloud and Console)

  • Broforce (PC)

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Console)

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Console)

  • Surviving Mars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Void Bastards (Cloud, Console, and PC)



