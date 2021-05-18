Xbox Game Pass to get Conan Exiles, Knockout City, MechWarrior 5 and more

You're watching Advertisements

We're in the middle of May, and it is around this time Microsoft usually reveals what to expect from Xbox Game Pass during the rest of the month. And now exactly just that has happened with 15 additions for Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC and Xbox.

Amongst the bigger draws are Conan Exiles (which is also getting optimised for Series S/X on May 27), Knockout City, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and The Wild at Heart. If you are into truck simulators, we can also recommend you to take a look at SnowRunner, which is a surprisingly fun game in which you are driving through extreme conditions.

Here's what to expect, and when:



SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available Now



Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play - May 20



Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Cloud) EA Play - May 20



Secret Neighbor (PC) - May 20



The Wild at Heart (Console and PC) - May 20



The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 21



Knockout City (Console and PC) - May 21



Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 25



Conan Exiles (Cloud and Console) - May 27



Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) - May 27



Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) - May 27



MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) - May 27



Slime Rancher (PC) - May 27



Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) - May 27



Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) - May 27



Microsoft also reveals that the following titles are getting touch controls when playing them on Xbox Cloud Gaming:



Banjo-Tooie



Call of the Sea



Genesis Noir



Narita Boy



Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition



Rain on Your Parade



Two Point Hospital



There are also new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks as well as Xbox Game Pass Quests, which you can read more about over here.

Finally, there's also a couple of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass, so make sure to play these ahead of May 31 if interested. As usual, there's also a 20% membership discount if you want to purchase any of them up to that date.