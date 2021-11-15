Cookies

Mortal Kombat 11

Xbox Game Pass teases Mortal Kombat 11

The Xbox Game Pass Instagram account has been showing some gameplay of the acclaimed fighter.

HQ

It seems like Mortal Kombat 11 might be coming to Xbox Game Pass pretty soon, and the source of this comes from Microsoft themselves. Out of the blue, the official Instagram account of the subscription service showed a video of Mortal Kombat 11 being played.

While it truly is one of the best fighting games of the last generation and has been optimised for Xbox Series S/X, it wouldn't make much sense for them to hype it like this if it wasn't coming for Xbox Game Pass. The account also never shares games that isn't included, not to confuse people or give them false expectations.

As we are entering the second half of November now, we assume that Microsoft any day will announce what will be added to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of the month. And we do believe Mortal Kombat 11 will be a part of this.

Mortal Kombat 11

