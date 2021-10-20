Xbox Game Pass subscriptions for this year have fallen under Microsoft's projections

HQ

A new financial report has revealed that Xbox Game Pass subscriptions have increased at a slower rate this year compared to what Microsoft anticipated. The company hoped that the service's user base would increase by 47.8% in 2021, but figures are only up by 37.5%. As IGN reports, this is down from the previous year, as Microsoft was able to shatter its goal of 71% by improving subscriptions by almost 86%.

Whilst subscription figures might have proved disappointing to Microsoft, the year as a whole in terms of content has been excellent for Game Pass. Major titles such as Outriders, Psychonauts 2, and Back 4 Blood have all arrived on day one, and it has also welcomed some truly excellent indie releases like The Artful Escape, The Ascent, and 12 Minutes.

