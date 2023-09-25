Xbox Game Pass price increases are 'inevitable,' says Phil Spencer

HQ

Phil Spencer has said that we will see price hikes for Xbox Game Pass in the future. Already, outside of the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Columbia we've seen an increase in our subscription costs, but this isn't the end.

"Although the main premise is to provide more value, the price, I think, it is inevitable that it will rise in the future," Spencer said in an interview with Game Watch. "We recently raised our prices once, but the decision was made after careful consideration. We believe it is important to provide services that are recognized as being of sufficient value even if prices are increased."

We're not sure if this just means a price increase in the territories that dodged it last time, or if we'll see even further hikes. PlayStation Plus has increased its prices recently, too, so perhaps the age of affordable video game subscriptions is coming to an end.