Xbox Game Pass PC is set to double in price next week

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox Games Pass on PC has been an absolute steal for fans, offering over 100 titles for just £3.99 per month since it was rolled out last June. All good things must sadly come to an end though, as it has been revealed that the service will be doubling in price next week as it's about to finish up on its beta phase.

From September 17, the new price for the service will be £7.99 per month which is pretty much double what it was previously. Still, at this price, we would say that the service is absolutely worth it, as quality titles are being added every month. It was even recently announced that 60 plus EA titles will soon be bulking out the lineup.

Thanks, Eurogamer.