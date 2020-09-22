Xbox Game Pass now has 15 million subscribers

You're watching Advertisements

It closed April at 10+ million subscribers and now Xbox Game Pass has officially surpassed the 15 million mark, meaning more than five million users have joined the service on PC and Xbox consoles in the past four-ish months.

The announcement came embedded as part of the biggest announcement o̶f̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶d̶a̶y̶ of the year: the acquisition of ZeniMax Media (including Bethesda and the rest of its studios and properties) by Microsoft.

In fact, they both are related, as Microsoft announced their intent "to bring Bethesda's future games into Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch on Xbox or PC", with space epic Starfield as an example.

Other than raw power, price, or exclusive games, Xbox Game Pass seems like the most important selling point for Xbox Series X and S as both MS and Sony enter a new generation of competing consoles in November. The ever-growing subscription service is being embraced by players and keeps adding not only recent AAA games but also services such as EA Play or xCloud streaming at no additional cost.

Are you among the 15M+ Game Pass subscribers?