Xbox Game Pass may get more expensive - yet another price hike rumored to be coming

After announcing a price hike for its consoles, accessories, and games, rumors are now circulating that another price increase for Game Pass is imminent. This comes from the well-known insider Shinobi602, who gave a sarcastic reply on ResetEra in a discussion where Game Pass was mentioned as being "spared."

If true, this would mark the second price increase for the once highly affordable service in a relatively short time. However, it's still unclear exactly when this rumored price hike would be implemented, or how much the monthly cost would increase.

Are you currently paying for Game Pass, and do you have a personal price ceiling where you'd feel it's no longer worth subscribing?