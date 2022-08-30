Xbox Game Pass is getting a Friends and Family option

HQ

Many subscription services have so-called family options, where it is possible to share one subscription with several family members. It seems that Xbox Game Pass' sharing option will be called Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

If you happen to be an Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview member in Ireland and Colombia, you may have been able to try this family feature already. The idea is to "add up to four people to [their] subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits". A logo has now popped online, and it does seem that this service will be called Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

It seems that this new family plan will be more expensive than a normal Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but how much more expensive, is not yet known.

