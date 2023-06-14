Xbox Game Pass is getting 10 new indie games

HQ

Among the many announcements we've seen from Xbox in recent days, the gaming giant also revealed 10 new games coming to its subscription service.

These are all outlined in the trailer below, and they include Another Crab's Treasure, Neon White, Harold Halibut, Sea of Stars, and plenty more.

The games will be available from day one on Game Pass, when they launch for Xbox. This means they won't come in a big bundle, as some titles such as Another Crab's Treasure aren't yet released.

Which indie game are you looking forward to most on Xbox Game Pass?