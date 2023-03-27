Xbox Game Pass is ending its $1 trial offer

HQ

Xbox Game Pass has officially stopped its $1 trial offer for PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. This offer had been available for years across multiple regions offering the subscription service, and yet now it seems that Microsoft is looking towards other methods to draw in new users.

We're not sure what kind of offers these could be, as giving people a very cheap chance to try out the subscription service seemed a very solid option. Although, there is the idea that some people will use Game Pass for that month to play one game they want and then leave the service.

It's clear Microsoft still has a lot of faith in Game Pass, as the service is getting many new titles added to it this year including some big names like Starfield and Redfall.

Are you sad to see the $1 trial offer go?

Thanks, The Verge.