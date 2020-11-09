Xbox Game Pass implies something involving The Mandalorian

You're watching Advertisements

We have no clue what it is, but considering how hot everything is that involves The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, we thought it would be of interest to know that Xbox Game Pass just posted a cryptic tweet involving this duo. It had the following text and the image further down:

"All we're gonna say is that we're not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason."

Of course, this presents plenty of room for speculation. Are they coming as DLC Heroes to Star Wars Battlefront II, is there a game with them being announced or is it something farfetched like Disney+ somehow being included with Xbox Game Pass?

We really don't know and would like to hear your speculations as to why Xbox Game Pass has shared an image of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.