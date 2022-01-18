Xbox Game Pass has over 25 million subscribers

HQ

As we reported an hour ago, Microsoft has announced their intent on buying Activision Blizzard, which will be by far the biggest take-over in the video game industry yet and boost Microsoft's capacity by enormous amounts while also getting industry leading franchises.

While this dominated media, they also released another juicy nugget at the same time on Xbox Wire, where the Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced:

"We also announced today that Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass."

Microsoft explicitly also writes that we can look forward to both old and upcoming games from Activision Blizzard to Xbox Game Pass once the purchase has been completed, which is a similar fashion to what they have done with Bethesda's titles:

"Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard's incredible catalog."

The last official number of Xbox Game Pass members came from early last year when it was at 18 million users.