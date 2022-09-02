Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family has been officially unveiled

HQ

Following a previous leak that revealed the existence of a family and friends plan for Game Pass, Microsoft has now officially lifted the curtain on the plan. As shown on the its website, we can see that the project is called Game Pass Friends & Family, and that it will work by allowing up to five friends or family members to pay for one singular membership to get the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate - regardless of living arrangement.

As for pricing, we're told that the subscription clocks in at €21.99 per month, and will include the various handy features that come bundled in with Game Pass, such as EA Play, member discounts, and other in-game perks and partner offers.

In terms of how the plan will actually operate, we're told that you simply need to create or log into an existing Game Pass Ultimate account, upgrade to the Friends & Family tier, and then you can invite desired individuals through an email link, and then you can start playing together - at the same time, on the same game, or even alone.

The catch is that this is just a pilot programme in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland right now, meaning those living outside of those regions will have to wait until Microsoft is ready for a wider launch in the future.