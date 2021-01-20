Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox Game Pass expands with several great games

The good news is that Control, Desperados III, Donut Country and the three Yakuza remasters will arrive shortly, but there is some bad news as well.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Remedy decided to get a head start on the rest of the Xbox Game Pass line-up announcements for the second half of this month by announcing that Control would make its way to the PC version on Thursday last weekend, but that's not the only goodie we're getting in the coming days. Just look at this list:


  • Control for PC on January 21

  • Desperados III for Android, consoles and PC on January 21

  • Donut County for Android, consoles and PC on January 21

  • Outer Wilds for Android on January 21

  • Cyber Shadow for Android, consoles and PC on January 26

  • The Medium for Xbox Series and PC on January 28

  • Yakuza 3 Remastered for Android, consoles and PC on January 28

  • Yakuza 4 Remastered for Android, consoles and PC on January 28

  • Yakuza 5 Remastered for Android, consoles and PC on January 28

Unfortunately, there are some disappointing news as well, as the following games will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 29:

Xbox Game Pass expands with several great games


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy