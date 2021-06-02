Xbox Game Pass expanded with For Honor, Darkest Dungeon and more

You're watching Advertisements

Normally, we get at least eight games announced for Xbox Game Pass in the beginning of a month. Now the first June games have been revealed for Xbox Game Pass, but this time, it is only four of them for the first time. And they are not as big as we are used to either.

A very reasonable guess is that Microsoft is saving the bigger announcements for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 on June 13. But regardless of this, here's what to expect and when:



The Wild at Heart (Cloud) - Available Today



For Honor (Cloud and Console) - June 3



Backbone (PC) - June 8



Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 10



As usual, there's also games leaving the service. If you want to play these, you have two weeks to do so (and an Xbox Game Pass membership discount of 20% if you want to keep any of them).

Leaving June 15: