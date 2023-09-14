Xbox Game Pass Core launches today

HQ

Back in July, we reported that Microsoft finally had decided to do the right thing and end the Xbox Live Gold subscription after years of disappointing Games with Gold (the monthly titles that was included with the service). Instead we're getting Xbox Game Pass Core, which seems like a much better deal.

While the main draw is still online gaming, subscribers are also getting a selection of 36 titles to choose from, with several of them being really good indies and AAA games. The list will be updated with more additions a few times a year, and this is what you can choose from if you start subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Core - which launches today:

There are also other perks with the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription, including video game discounts, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire. Microsoft also says there may be variations to the list in some countries.