Xbox Game Pass brought millions of new players to No Man's Sky

Last time we heard an official number from Microsoft regarding users on Xbox Game Pass, it was over ten million. And several developers have claimed they've received a rocket boost in users after their game joined the service. Now Hello Games has shared its experiences with Xbox Games Pass, and reveals it led to a million new No Man's Sky players:

"Last month we welcomed over a million new players into No Man's Sky by virtue of Xbox Game Pass and the Windows 10 release. This, together with our cross-play update, meant that we are seeing some of our biggest ever in-game numbers, all playing together regardless of their gaming platform. It is genuinely humbling, nearly two years after first releasing on Xbox One, that there are still so many people interested in exploring our universe."

Recently, No Man's Sky got a major new update called Desolation, which adds more of a horror flavour to the game with abandoned ships. It is free and we can recommend you to check it out. Have you played No Man's Sky and what do you think of it today?