Xbox Game Pass breaks records

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft was very quick to announce that Xbox Game Pass was an incredible success in November and that the Xbox Series consoles broke records for the company. Now we know some more specifics.

Jerret West, "Corporate Vice President" at Microsoft Gaming, reveals that the monthly Xbox Game Pass engagement more than doubled last month compared to the same period last year, and that the Xbox Series S can take a significant amount of credit for this because more than forty percent of new Xbox players chose the cheapest option.

I highly doubt that the record will stand long however, as West confirms, just as Phil Spencer teased in our interview, that their Cloud gaming service will make its way to PC and iOS in Spring 2021.

These announcements won't be the last big ones for 2020 either. West ends his post by teasing that they have more big surprises during The Game Awards when it starts at 11.30PM GMT tomorrow/12.30AM CET on Friday. Could this be where we finally get to see what The Initiative is working on, gameplay from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II or other highly anticipated reveals? Watch it along with us tomorrow to find out.