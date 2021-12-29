Cookies

Xbox Game Pass already has 31 confirmed day one titles for 2022

Starfield, Total War: Warhammer III, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl are just three of those games.

We're just a few days away from a new year with plenty of new games and new surprises. And also new additions to Xbox Game Pass. So what should we expect?

It turns out there are already 31 titles confirmed for Microsoft's subscription service in 2022, of which all are being released on day one of their Xbox premiere (most often a world premiere, but in some instances games that are already launched for another format). Amongst them are also Microsoft titles like Redfall and Starfield.

Pure Xbox has done a nice job of compiling all the day one titles in a list that will grow a whole lot more starting next year.


  • The Anacrusis - January 13

  • Pupperazi - January 20

  • Windjammers 2 - January 20

  • Shredders - February

  • Edge of Eternity - February 10

  • Total War: Warhammer III - February 17

  • Weird West - March 31

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - April 28

  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Spring

  • Midnight Fight Express - Summer

  • Redfall - Summer

  • Scorn - October

  • Starfield - November 11

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem - 2022

  • Atomic Heart - 2022

  • Bushiden - 2022

  • Chinatown Detective Agency - 2022

  • Crusader Kings III - 2022

  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising - 2022

  • Frog Detectives: The Entire Mystery - 2022

  • Hello Neighbor 2 - 2022

  • Loot River - 2022

  • Nobody Saves the World - 2022

  • Party Animals - 2022

  • Pigeon Simulator - 2022

  • Replaced - 2022

  • Signalis - 2022

  • Slime Rancher 2 - 2022

  • Sniper Elite 5 - 2022

  • Somerville - 2022

  • Trek to Yomi - 2022

Which titles are you looking forward to play?

