Xbox Game Pass already has 31 confirmed day one titles for 2022

We're just a few days away from a new year with plenty of new games and new surprises. And also new additions to Xbox Game Pass. So what should we expect?

It turns out there are already 31 titles confirmed for Microsoft's subscription service in 2022, of which all are being released on day one of their Xbox premiere (most often a world premiere, but in some instances games that are already launched for another format). Amongst them are also Microsoft titles like Redfall and Starfield.

Pure Xbox has done a nice job of compiling all the day one titles in a list that will grow a whole lot more starting next year.



The Anacrusis - January 13



Pupperazi - January 20



Windjammers 2 - January 20



Shredders - February



Edge of Eternity - February 10



Total War: Warhammer III - February 17



Weird West - March 31



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - April 28



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Spring



Midnight Fight Express - Summer



Redfall - Summer



Scorn - October



Starfield - November 11



A Plague Tale: Requiem - 2022



Atomic Heart - 2022



Bushiden - 2022



Chinatown Detective Agency - 2022



Crusader Kings III - 2022



Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising - 2022



Frog Detectives: The Entire Mystery - 2022



Hello Neighbor 2 - 2022



Loot River - 2022



Nobody Saves the World - 2022



Party Animals - 2022



Pigeon Simulator - 2022



Replaced - 2022



Signalis - 2022



Slime Rancher 2 - 2022



Sniper Elite 5 - 2022



Somerville - 2022



Trek to Yomi - 2022



Which titles are you looking forward to play?