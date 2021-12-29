Xbox Game Pass already has 31 confirmed day one titles for 2022
Starfield, Total War: Warhammer III, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl are just three of those games.
HQ
We're just a few days away from a new year with plenty of new games and new surprises. And also new additions to Xbox Game Pass. So what should we expect?
It turns out there are already 31 titles confirmed for Microsoft's subscription service in 2022, of which all are being released on day one of their Xbox premiere (most often a world premiere, but in some instances games that are already launched for another format). Amongst them are also Microsoft titles like Redfall and Starfield.
Pure Xbox has done a nice job of compiling all the day one titles in a list that will grow a whole lot more starting next year.