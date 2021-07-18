Xbox Game Pass ad shows a DualShock 4 controller and pokes fun at Nickleback

Xbox Game Pass' social media department has been killing it these past few months, with so many daft fun jokes and memes that offer really informative information for its followers. Whether that's about a new game coming to the service, or rather a new feature, the Game Pass team makes sure to express the information in as daft a manner as they possibly can, but one of its latest posts might just be a favourite of ours.

The post not only pokes fun at American rock band Nickleback, but it includes a DualShock 4 controller, as it is showing cloud gaming in all of its glory. You can take a look at the full post here, but as for what it says, you can see that below. But beware, it's impossible not to read it without singing it like Nickleback.

Here is what the Twitter post reads:

"Look at this photograph​

it's one of our cloud gaming ads​

Do you see what's in those hands?​

It's a controller from a different brand"

We can't wait to see how the Game Pass team tops this one.