Xbox game clips will now be deleted after 90 days

HQ

Microsoft has announced another update that is being introduced to Xbox consoles ahead of October. This bonus update is a rather small one in regard to the new features that it is introducing, but there are some really important changes all the same.

As Xbox will now be deleting any captures you record after 90 days. This is part of an updated method of retaining game captures, as now users will have to actually manually back up each of the clips that they want to save, a system that Xbox has further refined in line with these new changes. So, if you have some impressive clips and moments that you want to save, be sure to make sure they are backed up before they are deleted.

Otherwise, Xbox is making it easier to find whether your games have any in-game events ongoing, as well as improving how quickly you can install apps when setting up a new Xbox.