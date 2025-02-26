Xbox February update has now been released

HQ

Microsoft has now started rolling out the February update for Xbox and with it comes, as usual, several new features. The biggest of them, however, is not directly related to the console, but cloud gaming.

Specifically, you can now create a link when you play to invite others to join you. This makes it possible to send invitations to those running Xbox via a smart TV or a browser, for example.

Another new feature is that Microsoft has now expanded the list of games you can stream via the cloud to include Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, and several others. If you own these games, you can play them as long as you have a good connection.

Finally, they have added something they call the Network Quality Indicator Update which "will help to diagnose potential network issues during streamed gaming sessions" and some tools for tuning the analogue sticks. You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire.