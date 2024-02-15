Xbox February update has now been released

HQ

A new update for the Xbox consoles has now been released, adding a couple of new features. The main draw is that touch controls has been enabled in Xbox Remote Play, which allows you to play your games when you are away from home using your smartphone. According to Xbox Wire, this works on "more than a hundred games when using the Xbox app on iOS, Android, and Windows devices", and if your game isn't among the ones being optimized, "a basic touch control layout can now be used for most other games".

Other new features added are a thumbstick recalibration tool for Xbox Wireless Controllers which fixes "minor thumbstick issues such as inconsistent responses", better filtering/sorting and the option to automatically sign out when you've finished playing. The latter is intended for public consoles like in dorms, hospitals and so on.

Read more about all this on Xbox Wire.