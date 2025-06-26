Xbox faces major layoffs - Forza Studio Turn 10 at risk

HQ

Microsoft is facing yet another wave of layoffs, something we reported on yesterday, and according to rumors, it could involve as many as 2,000 positions—within the Xbox division. Further reports now suggest that Turn 10, the team behind Forza Motorsport, may be among those hit the hardest.

The reason appears to be that the latest entry in the series has fallen far short of expectations—both among fans and in terms of sales. This is despite a lengthy and expensive development cycle, which has reportedly led Microsoft to shift its focus toward Forza Horizon instead—a franchise that has become one of their most successful.

No official statement has been made by Microsoft yet, but insiders claim an announcement could come any day now, and that entire studios may be shut down. There's no doubt Xbox is heading into a period of major change.