Xbox explains that neither single-player nor multiplayer games are subject to strict exclusivity rules

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Even though the hints and rumors had been circulating long before last month's Xbox Games Showcase, many were still surprised by the announcement that Clockwork Revolution and Gears of War: E-Day would be console exclusives for Xbox. This came after the company had clearly been focusing on multi-platform releases for some time and was expected to expand this strategy further.

In interviews and press releases following this announcement, it has been stated that there will be more exclusives in the future, and a widely discussed report indicated that it is primarily single-player games that are likely to become exclusive. But perhaps this isn't something that is written in stone. Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball told GamesRadar that Xbox head Asha Sharma believes exclusives are necessary to get people to buy Xbox:

"Asha believes that to build a platform, you must have exclusive services and software - in this case, games. And so to return our platform to consistent growth, we need a reliable pipeline of exclusive games."

For those hoping that all multiplayer games will be multiplatform from now on, this isn't something he's committing to; rather, it seems to be primarily about "large live-service titles." On the other hand, there's no guarantee that all single-player games will be exclusive either, even if that's a good rule of thumb:

"I wouldn't overly fixate on single-player. I think that's a good rule of thumb, but it certainly isn't something that's carved in stone."

The team will try to make it clear to fans what the plan is going forward, but in short, it sounds like it will largely be on a case-by-case basis, where multiplayer games could definitely be exclusive, while single-player games could be released on multiple platforms.