Xbox Elite Series 2 controller turns out to have RGB lighting

If you've bought any of the coloured Xbox Series S/X controllers, you have surely noticed that they have coloured Xbox home buttons as well. It turns out the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller have this as well, despite being launched back in November 2019.

This was discovered by a Reddit user who found out it was possible to change the color when using it with Steam. A user called KevLinK tried this out and shared a video of what it looks like.

Now that people know this is possible, we hope Microsoft adds the possibility to change the color for Xbox users as well and simply makes it an official and advertised feature.