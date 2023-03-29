Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 gets two new colours

HQ

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is currently available in black and white, but you could also design your own one with an almost infinite number of combinations thanks to Xbox Design Lab. But the latter alternative is a little bit pricey, and now Microsoft has decided to offer more standard variations.

Two colours - Blue and Red - have been introduced on Xbox Wire. This is the Core version of the controller, which has pretty much everything you need, and also lets you customise most things (including the light on the Xbox logo). If you want to flesh it out even further, there's a Complete Component Pack available with more peripherals.

The controllers are available starting now, just head over to Xbox.com and treat yourself to a new colourful Elite controller.