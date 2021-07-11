Xbox donates $10,000 to animal welfare as a celebration of Fallout's Dogmeat

Recently the German shepherd used as a model for Dogmeat in Fallout 4 passed away, and the owner shared some heartwarming stories of how River (the real name of the dog) worked with the game. It turns out her behaviour is forever immortalised in Bethesda's RPG, and now the Xbox team has decided to celebrate River in a proper way.

The Xbox team tweets:

"DOGMEAT FOREVER 💚 In honor of River, Xbox and @BethesdaStudios are donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society."

Sounds like a great way to pay a tribute to any animal, we think. If you would like to meet Dogmeat again, which arguably is the most lifelike dog in any game, Fallout 4 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It also has FPS Boost when played on Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Xbox Game Pass.