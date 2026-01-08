Xbox Developer_Direct confirmed for this January with Fable set to appear and re-confirmed for a 2026 launch

HQ

We knew to expect a Developer_Direct showcase from Xbox this January and this has just now been confirmed in an Xbox Wire post. Set to occur on January 22, so in two week's time, the show will feature three core games, each of which are set to debut in 2026, two of which are coming from British studio Playground Games.

The broadcast, which will happen at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET, will feature glimpses at both Forza Horizon 6 and the long-awaited Fable, which is again confirmed to launch this year. This will be the gameplay debut for the former and the first extended look at the latter, and with this news in mind, we've also been given brief additional descriptions of the two anticipated projects.

"Fable - Playground Games welcomes players back to the fairytale land of Albion, with the first in-depth look at Fable - one of 2026's most anticipated titles. Devs from the Playground team will unveil the magic and mischief that awaits players in this fresh new beginning for the franchise, including a first look at some stunning new gameplay. Of course, the core themes of Fable will all be there - choice, consequence, drama, action, British humor and (of course) chickens, all reimagined for existing fans and new players alike."

"Forza Horizon 6 - The Forza team from Playground Games will share a deep-dive on the much-anticipated Forza Horizon 6 as the open world racer takes players to the beautiful and contrasting landscapes of Japan. The segment will deep-dive into a very first look at gameplay, including reveals of new features - and how Japan comes to life in this stunning new installment."

But this isn't all that the showcase will feature as it has been confirmed that Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation will also be present and offering the first in-depth look at the intense action-RPG game from the Pokémon studio. The description for this appearance adds the following.

"Beast of Reincarnation - Join us as we delve into Game Freak's intense one-person, one-dog action RPG. For the first time, Game Freak will reveal details of our protagonist Emma's innovative plant manipulation actions and gameplay with her canine companion, Koo. In Beast of Reincarnation, a profound and dangerous world unfolds in post-apocalyptic Japan. Discover the development secrets behind its creation in Developer_Direct."

Typically, Developer_Direct broadcasts feature at least four games, so perhaps there is a fourth project that Xbox has yet to confirm. The only catch is that the key art doesn't directly confirm this by having an empty box like previous years. Still, this will hopefully be enough to engage fans and show that Xbox has a very busy year ahead of it, with Playground set for a career year similar to what Obsidian delivered in 2025 when it launched Avowed, Grounded 2, and The Outer Worlds 2.