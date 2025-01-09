Xbox Developer Direct set for January 23

HQ

Many wondered if we'd see an Xbox Developer Direct showcase again this month, all following up to the broadcast that took place last January and gave glimpses at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and Visions of Mana. It turns out, this will absolutely happen once again.

It has been affirmed via Xbox Wire that a Developer Direct will occur on January 23 and in it we can look forward to more in-depth glimpses of four games. Specifically, we know that Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be present, but Xbox also notes that a fourth and unannounced project will also see some love.

The Developer Direct will happen on January 23 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, and once again we're told that everything shown will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass "this year".