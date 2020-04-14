Xbox designs T-shirt for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Microsoft and Nintendo have hardly been bitter rivals over the past few years, quite the opposite. They have made a Mario edition of Minecraft, Microsoft has released previously Xbox exclusive games for the Switch, Banjo-Kazooie had a guest role in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and they have been really friendly on social media and in interviews.

Now they have been at it again, as the official Xbox account on Twitter made sure fans knew recently. No less than two pieces of Xbox clothing have been made for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Tweet states the short and sweet "From our island to yours" accompanied by a red and green heart. If you want the pieces, make sure to get Able Sisters to your island and just enter the code. Take a look at the T-shirt and sweater below.

We might as well add that a fan posted a reply to Xbox, shared a pretty cool cap to go with the T-shirts if you feel like really going green one day in the game. You can check it out, with the necessary code, over here.