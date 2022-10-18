Xbox Design Lab lets you create your own Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

HQ

Back in 2015, Microsoft released the first Xbox Elite Controller, a high-end version of the regular Xbox controller with plenty of extra features like exchangeable components, paddles, software for various configurations and a whole lot more. 2019, it was followed by an Xbox Elite Controller 2, which was improved in various ways - and now it's time to take it to the next level.

Microsoft has now announced that you can personalise Elite Controller 2 with Xbox Design lab and get everything like you want it:

"Players can choose from a variety of different colors to customize nearly all the external parts of the Elite Series 2 controller including the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons. You can even choose between a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad and for the first time ever in Xbox Design Lab, color-customize the thumbstick base and ring. Further personalize your design with laser engraving to add your name, Gamertag or custom 16-character message."

And it doesn't stop there as you can also create a "custom designed carrying case" and make separate customised extra parts to really make it yours and be able to shift combinations when you feel like it. Microsoft also reminds you that you have the full RGB suite of over 16 million colours if you wish to "customize the Xbox button to perfectly pair with your new color scheme".

The controller starts at $149.99, and it you want it engraved with every extra component and customise everything, you'll end up with $209.99. We played around with the Xbox Design Lab tools to create our very own controller, and you can check out the result below as well as a trailer.