Xbox Design Lab just got even better

No one has more controller variations than Xbox, but if you still feel it isn't enough, they also have Xbox Design Lab, which gives you the opportunity to create your very own controller out of millions of combinations.

And now that is actually even easier to do than ever before, as more customisation options have been added to Xbox Design Lab. It now has four new colour options - green, orange, purple and soft pink - and there's also new Camo Top cases with matching side caps; Arctic Camo, Blaze Camo, Forest Camo, Mineral Camo and Sandglow Camo.

As usual, you can also get those engraved with your name, Gamertag or something completely different. Microsoft has also announced more countries (Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Slovakia, and Switzerland) will be able to order from Xbox Design Lab starting right now, with Taiwan being added in the near future.

Head over this way to create and order your very own controller.