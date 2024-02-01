Xbox Design Lab introduces Vapor controllers

HQ

With Xbox Design Lab, you can already pretty much customise the Xbox controller of your dreams, with a near infinite amount of combination of colours and materials. But more is of course better, and Microsoft has now announced Vapor.

Behind the name is a misty tie dye pattern, which will be available in six different colour variations, and these controllers even includes an exclusive Dynamic Background.

• Cyber Vapor (Pink/Purple)

• Dream Vapor (Pink/White)

• Electric Vapor (Green)

• Fire Vapor (Red/Orange)

• Nocturnal Vapor (Dark Green)

• Stormcloud Vapor (Dark Blue)

Head over this way to start building your very own Vapor controller.