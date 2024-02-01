Xbox Design Lab introduces Vapor controllers

Dansk
With Xbox Design Lab, you can already pretty much customise the Xbox controller of your dreams, with a near infinite amount of combination of colours and materials. But more is of course better, and Microsoft has now announced Vapor.
Behind the name is a misty tie dye pattern, which will be available in six different colour variations, and these controllers even includes an exclusive Dynamic Background.
• Cyber Vapor (Pink/Purple)
• Dream Vapor (Pink/White)
• Electric Vapor (Green)
• Fire Vapor (Red/Orange)
• Nocturnal Vapor (Dark Green)
• Stormcloud Vapor (Dark Blue)
Head over this way to start building your very own Vapor controller.