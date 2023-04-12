Xbox Design Lab has been improved with even more customization

HQ

Last year, Microsoft announced that Xbox Elite Series 2 was finally being added to Xbox Design Lab, which made it possible to get your controller in literally billions of combinations. Now they have announced via Xbox Wire that this feature has been further improved on:

"You will now have the choice of 16 main colors for your top and back case, 12 colors for the ABXY buttons, 17 different accent colors for the paddles and D-pad, and 25 accent colors for the rest of the controller. With vibrant hues like Garnet Red, Glacier Blue, and Deep Pink, to a stealthier option like the new black-out ABXY buttons, there are literally billions of possibilities for personalizing our most advanced controller."

You can even adjust "the color of the thumbstick rings and base for a subtle pop of color". Head over to this link to try the customizing tool out, and perhaps treat yourself. After all, we're only eight months and thirteen days away from Christmas day, so...