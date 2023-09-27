Xbox Design Lab gets four color-shifting options for controllers

HQ

Microsoft really loves controller variations and offers a huge selection already, and if you still think it's hard to find the right one for you, there's always Xbox Design Lab that lets you create your very own controller.

But! More is still better and now the Xbox Design Lab has been fleshed out with four new options for controller top-cases, namely the Shift Series. These are the color shifting variations that previously has been sold as the Aqua Shift, Lunar Shift, and Stellar Shift. The fourth one is Cosmic Shift, which as never been used for a controller before.

As usual, you can mix and match all parts as much as you like, creating literally millions of combinations (try the tool yourself over here). You can check out all four options in the top image, followed by a closer look on Cosmic Shift in the second image, and finally a selection of eight variations that show what your next controller could look like in image number three.