Xbox debuts new piece of kit tailored to one of Canada's most peculiar traditions

The majority of the world transport and keep milk in cartons or bottles, be it plastic or glass, but the quirky Canadians do things differently, storing their dairy beverage in bags. While that might seem strange to some, the idea is that you buy bags of milk and then slot them into designed pitchers at home so that you can easily pour and store the liquid. It's an unusual design philosophy but one that does make sense when you think about it.

Why are we talking about Canadian milk? Xbox has unveiled a new innovation that is looking to make milk more powerful than ever. The clever folk at Xbox Canada has presented the Xbox Series X milk pitcher, which enables fans to store up to 1.3-litre bags of milk inside the body of the current flagship console, and it even comes with a useful handle on its back to allow you to easily and effectively pour the pitcher too.

Take a look at the kitchen utensil in action below. As for where you can snag one, let's be honest, the majority of folk don't need one...

