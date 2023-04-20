Xbox creator: "There should have been an Xbox portable"

HQ

Seamus Blackley was one of the main creators of the original Xbox console, but left Microsoft a few years afterwards. He is still involved with the fans and talks a lot with the Xbox community about everything Xbox on Twitter, and 2021 we saw him in the documentary series Power On: The Story of Xbox.

Now he has shared his opinion on a hot topic in the gaming industry: portable gaming. The Switch and Steam Deck have shown that there is still a huge market for portable devices, and several streaming solutions have also been very successful. There are currently a lot of rumors claiming that Sony will announce a PlayStation portable for streaming games, but so far Microsoft has relied entirely on third party hardware for their cloud gaming services.

And Seamus Blackley seems to think this is wrong and tweets: "there should have been an Xbox portable. Really there should have been."

While it currently seems like it won't happen, we wouldn't rule out that Microsoft might try something at a later point.

But what do you think? Is an Xbox portable a good idea?