Xbox Countdown Sale 2024 has now officially started

There have been plenty of game sales lately. During the Black Friday period, both Microsoft and Sony had their usual sales, and it barely ended before Sony followed up with a sale to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary, while Microsoft had a The Game Awards sale.

And now it's time for more of the same, as Microsoft is kicking off its Xbox Countdown Sale 2024, the New Year's sale. This is the biggest sale they have all year so there are plenty of great offers. We have selected twelve favourites for you on good games that you can save a good penny on, with both old and new games in varying genres.



Alan Wake II - 50% off (£24.99 / €29.99)



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 60% off (£29.99 / €27.99)



Elden Ring - 40% off (£29.99 / €35.99)



Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director's Cut - 80% off (£2.39 / €2.99)

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - 40% off (£18.74 / €21.24)

Mega Man Legacy Collection - 67% off (£3.95 / €4.94)



Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns Kollection - 75% off (£12.49 / €14.99)

Robocop: Rogue City - 60% off (£19.99 / €23.99)



Sonic Origins Plus - 60% off (£13.99 / €15.99)



Star Wars: Squadrons - 95% off (£1.74 / €1.99)



The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf - 90% off (£2.09 / €2.49)



Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - 65% off (£13.99 / €15.74)



If you find any of your own favourites in the list, which you can check out here, then as usual we think you should tell other Gamereactor readers in the comments section. Sharing is caring, and it is almost Christmas after all.