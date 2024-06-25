Xbox could become a fully digital platform in the next generation

HQ

Physical media is barely hanging on in the gaming industry, even though sales are plummeting and digital is increasingly becoming the de facto standard.

As before, Xbox is now leading the way in pushing digital migration even further and many analysts are now predicting that the next generation of consoles from Microsoft will be fully digital.

We've already seen signs of what's to come, with a number of major releases completely ditching physical media (at least initially), including Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Alan Wake 2.

Internally, Microsoft has also made big changes, including shutting down a large part of its internal department that handles physical releases.

Mat Piscatella is one of the many industry insiders who is convinced that the next generation of Xbox will be fully digital, and that Playstation will most likely follow suit.

However, he believes that Nintendo will continue to support physical media, but will eventually move to digital-only releases of its games.

What are your thoughts on the next generation of consoles, will they be fully digital?