Xbox controllers are by far the most popular on Steam

For a long time, it was a given that PC gamers would use a mouse and keyboard, and only in exceptional cases a controller - and were then usually relegated to rather poor alternatives from unknown manufacturers.

But Microsoft was early in its commitment to PC gaming with controllers, and when the Xbox 360 was launched in 2005, it was with a standard USB connector for controllers and fleshed out Windows support. This meant that Xbox controllers quickly became the obvious choice for PC gamers, and have apparently remained so.

Valve has now presented a survey on specifically this topic and writes that it is becoming increasingly common for PC gamers to use a controller and that there are now 18% controller players on Steam, which is about one in five people.

Of these, a whopping 59% use an Xbox controller, followed by 26% for PlayStation counterparts and Steam Deck in 10% of sessions.

What do you use most when playing PC?